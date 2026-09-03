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Home / Ludhiana / Face-recognition system to keep vigil in crowded areas of Khanna

Face-recognition system to keep vigil in crowded areas of Khanna

Janmashtami celebrations in Khanna

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:11 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia chairs a meeting with senior police officials and temple representatives on Wednesday.
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The Khanna police will deploy facial-recognition system (FRS) in crowded areas during Janmashtami celebrations. The system will scan the faces of random people and alert the police if anyone is wanted in a case or has a criminal background. Police officials said it will help them take necessary precautionary steps.

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Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia chaired a special meeting on Wednesday with all senior police officials. Management representatives of temples from across the Khanna police district were also present at the meeting.

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It focused on security arrangements, traffic management and other necessary measures to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of Janmashtami celebrations with the safety of devotees as the top priority.

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SSP Ahluwalia said incidents of snatching and pick-pocketing remain high during festivities. She said police personnel in civil clothes will be deployed around temples to keep watch on miscreants and prevent such incidents.

She said that to add more security, the police will also handle closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, lighting arrangements, public addressing systems, categorisation based on footfall of 68 temples across the police district, volunteer coordination, access control, queue management, anti-sabotage checks and parking lots’ delineation, among others.

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