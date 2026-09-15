Facial recognition glitch leads to misidentification of Ludhiana encounter victim

A facial recognition error led the Ludhiana police to initially misidentify one of the two alleged shooters killed in Sunday’s encounter as Sandeep, a criminal from Sultanwind in Amritsar. The police have now established that the deceased was actually Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, 18, of Jalandhar.

Gurpreet was wanted by the Jalandhar police in connection with a firing case registered on June 20, 2026. The case also named Karanjot Singh, the other alleged shooter killed in the encounter.

Advertisement

The error came to light after the Ludhiana police received information that Sandeep, who was out on bail, was alive. The police also found no evidence so far linking him to the alleged mass-shooting conspiracy involving overseas gangsters Doni Bal and Shaganpreet.

Advertisement

A police team visited Sandeep’s residence in Amritsar to physically verify his identity.

DCP (Crime) Harpal Singh said police had received inputs that two bike-borne men were planning to enter a blood donation camp near Atam Park and target members of a rival gang allegedly at the behest of Doni Bal and Shaganpreet. However, their identities were not known at the time.

Advertisement

Photographs of the deceased were subsequently uploaded on the Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS), an AI-based facial recognition system used by the Punjab Police. The system correctly identified Karanjot Singh Nona but mistakenly identified the second shooter as Sandeep because of a strong facial resemblance.

“Gurpreet Singh, the Jalandhar-based shooter and one of the two killed in the encounter, was a known criminal wanted in a firing case. Sandeep is a bailed-out criminal from Amritsar who, as of now, has no direct connection with the mass-shooting conspiracy,” the DCP said.

“After our probe detected the technical glitch and established that the second shooter was Gurpreet Singh of Dhina village in Jalandhar, we sought the assistance of the Jalandhar police. A police team visited the deceased’s residence for verification,” he added.

ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, who was present at the encounter site, said the police had information that some other associates of the shooters were also in the vicinity. “They fled when the police team cornered the duo and killed them,” she said.

The police have summoned the organisers of the blood donation camp, held near Atam Park in memory of former Congress sarpanch Ravi Khwajke, for questioning. The police suspect that members of a rival gang allegedly linked to Doni Bal and Shaganpreet were present at the camp.

Senior Congress leader Ishwarjot Cheema questioned the administration’s decision to permit the camp, alleging that the person in whose memory it was organised had links with gangsters.

---------------------------------

Box: Doni Bal arranged weapons

Police sources said overseas gangster Shaganpreet, a former manager of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, had allegedly tasked the two shooters with carrying out the mass shooting. Doni Bal allegedly arranged sophisticated automatic weapons for the shooters. The police said one of the recovered weapons was made in Pakistan and suspect that it was smuggled into the Amritsar border area from across the Pakistan border with the alleged assistance of Doni Bal.