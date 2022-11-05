Facile win for Punjab boys in baseball Championship

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 4

Hosts Punjab scored a facile (14-0) win over Jammu and Kashmir in the boys’ section to begin their campaign on a high note in the 29th Sub-Junior National Baseball Championship that commenced at Mata Gurdev Kaur Memorial Shahi Sports College of Physical Education ground, Samrala near here today.

Manveer Singh and Mantekvir Singh were the main architects of hosts’ easy win as Jammu and Kashmir players failed to put up any semblance of resistence.

In other matches in the boys’ section, Haryana toiled hard to outplay Uttar Pradesh 4-2; Rajasthan recorded an identical victory (4-2) against Kerala and Delhi outwitted Andhra Pradesh 11-1.

In the girls’ category, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Kerala wrapped up their opening matches without being challenged.

Delhi thrashed Uttar Pradesh 15-1; Chhattisgarh routed Gujrat 12-0; Haryana overwhelmed Jammu and Kashmir 16-0 while Kerala routed Uttar Pradesh 16-1.

Jagtar Singh Dyalpura, MLA, Samrala declared the championship open.