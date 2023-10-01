‘Facilitate tie-ups between industry, research institutes’

Ludhiana, September 30
The Roller Flour Millers Association has urged the government for greater coordination between the industry and research institutes like PAU.
Office-bearers of the association said it would help scientists in staying abreast with the changing market trends and also benefit farmers of the state.
They discussed their challenged with the Mandi Board, urging it to ensure ease of doing business. Besides, the association held its first annual general meeting.
