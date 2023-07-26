Factories release untreated waste into water bodies: Barmalipur residents

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, July 25

Residents of Barmalipur village have alleged that the factories surrounding their village were releasing ill-treated waste into water bodies. They said that it had rendered the underground water unfit for human as well as animal consumption.

The villagers today met Payal SDM and submitted a complaint in this regard, demanding immediate action. The complaint read that the chemicals, released from the nearby factories, were having a negative impact on the day to day life of the villagers.

They said that they had been forced to put up with this sorry state of affairs for years. They added that the toxic waste being illegally dumped into the sewerage was leading to multiple problems for human beings as well as the flora and fauna in the area extending up to a distance of at least four to five kilometres in the periphery.

The villagers complained that as a result of the release of chemicals, the underground water had turned highly toxic. They claimed that it had led to a number of unnatural deaths in the village. They said that many more were falling ill each day and the villagers dread that if such a situation continues, the day is not far when they would have to plan an exodus from the village.

Residents claimed that the chemicals released by the nearby factories were extremely toxic and corrosive in nature. “It is so poisonous that even our animal fodder and crop yield is being adversely affected. Not only Barmalipur village, but a historical gurudwara in the vicinity, inn, educational institutions and Bhagwan Mahavir Mandir too have to bear the brunt of this toxic water,” they added.

“We have been lodging regular complaints since 2009 against the factory owners, but no one has paid any heed to the matter till date. Irked by the immovable attitude of the administration against the factory owners, we were forced to sit on dharna in 2018 after which the Pollution Control Board spurred into action and got the samples tested. The testing revealed a high amount of TDS in water at that time, but nothing was practically done to nab the factory owners,” alleged the villagers.

Payal SDM Jasleen Bhullar said that the villagers had submitted a complaint regarding the release of chemicals by the nearby factories. “I have sought a detailed report from the Punjab Pollution Control Board which has reverted that the matter is already under consideration.”