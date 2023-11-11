Factory contractor held for violating 16-year-old girl

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 10

A contractor of a factory raped a 16-year-old worker of the unit and was arrested by the police yesterday. The Police Division 7 registered a case against the suspect, identified as Santosh Kumar, a resident of the Noorwala road area, on Thursday. He had sexually exploited the girl several times. It was only when the victim felt severe pain in her stomach, she informed her parents, who further lodged a police complaint.

The complainant told the police that she was a student of Class VIII in a school located near the house. During summer holidays in June, she started working in a T-shirt manufacturing factory. Factory contractor Santosh Kumar took advantage of her innocence and befriended her. He raped the girl and forced her to have a sexual relationship with him several times. She did not tell family members and continued to study when the school began. She remained in contact with the suspect and two days ago, Santosh took her on his scooter to a room in Guru Nanak Nagar, Tajpur Road, where he again violated her. Next day, she told her parents about the sexual exploitation and got him arrested.