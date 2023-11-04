Factory employee concocts loot story, land in police net

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 3

An employee of Joginder Electrical and Auto Parts, a factory in Goindwal village, concocted a loot story. He allegedly told the police that he was robbed of Rs 3 lakh by two motorcycle-borne robbers on Thursday night. However, his story was not believed by the police. During interrogation, the suspect confessed that no loot took place, rather, he wanted to usurp the money of the factory owner.

The employee has been identified as Prince, a resident of Nagar village in Phillaur.

ADCP Shubham Aggarwal in a statement issued stated that yesterday, the Ladhowal police had received information that unidentified miscreants by throwing chilli powder in the eyes of a factory employee on the Hardy’s World bridge in Ladhowal, looted Rs 3 lakh in cash from him. Later, the employee informed the police and the unit owner about the incident.

Aggarwal said the employee was under suspicion as he had been frequently changing his statement and to know the truth, when he was strictly questioned by the Ladhowal SHO Jagdev Singh, he confessed to having concocted a loot story.

“After collecting Rs 3 lakh from the market on the firm’s behalf, my intentions gone bad and I decided to usurp the entire money. I first concealed the money under stubble near the spot and then, faked a loot drama. But police officials exposed me and I landed in the police net,” the accused told the police during questioning.

A case has been registered against the man under Section 66 of the Police Act by the police.