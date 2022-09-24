Factory manager booked for selling machines worth Rs 29L

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 23

The Police Division 8 police yesterday registered a case of fraud against the manager of a firm, situated on the Ferozepur Road, manufacturing stitching machines. The suspect had sold machines worth Rs 29 lakh without informing the factory owner and took the entire money with him.

He has been identified as Ranvir Singh, a resident of Basti Jodhewal.

Complainant Jagdeep Singh, the assistant manager of the firm, told the police that Ranvir was appointed as a manager in 2016. In 2021 when the complainant checked the stock, he found two machines worth Rs 1.40 lakh missing and when the suspect was asked about the matter, he said he had already sold them and bills were yet to be issued.

“Suspecting some foul play, I checked the entire stock and was shocked to know that machines worth Rs 29 lakh were missing. When the suspect was asked about the missing stock, he confessed to the crime and promised that be would return the money by October 2021,” the complainant said.

Instead of returning the money, he resigned from the post and went missing. Recently, a complaint was lodged against him and after conducting a preliminary probe, the city police have registered a case.

Investigating officer ASI Sukhwinder Singh said further probe was on in the matter.