Factory owner demands speedy probe into theft incident at his unit

Ludhiana, December 20
A metal factory owner, Shankar Anand, last night reached the police commissioner’s office to vent out his ire over a delay in the probe into the theft reported at his unit, Gauri Shankar Metal.
Anand was in for a rude shock as he reached the factory on Monday morning, as he found that the lock on the main gate of the unit had been broken.
According to the complainant, copper worth over Rs 25 lakh was stolen from the factory premises on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. On scrutinising footage from the CCTV cameras installed at the unit, he saw six people arrive at the scene in an auto. The miscreants could reportedly be seen breaking into the unit and loading sacks filled with copper in the auto before fleeing the scene. After some time, eight women entered the unit and stole more bags containing copper.
The complainant stated that this was the fourth incident of theft in the factory, but police have yet to solve a single one of them. “I reached the police commissioner’s office last night to press for a speedy probe. The commissioner has asked the ADCP to probe the matter and nab the thieves,” said the complainant.
