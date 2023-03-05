Factory owner ends his life

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 4

A factory owner, identified as Mukesh Kumar Kundra, of Model Town died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his factory in Janakpuri here on Saturday.

He left behind a suicide note in which he held Atul Bhandari of Rishi Nagar and Anil Thaper of Haibowal responsible for his death.

The deceased owns Shiva Trading unit at Janakpuri. He was alone in the factory when he took the extreme step.

Shiva, son of the deceased, said some people had been harassing his father for the past sometime due to which he was under depression and ended his life. Even he left behind a suicide note in which he mentioned the names of the suspects responsible for his death.

ACP Ramandeep Bhullar said based on the suicide note, an investigation was launched and action would be taken against the culprits.