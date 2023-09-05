Factory owner illegally ‘using’ brand name

Lovleen Bains

Sahnewal, September 4

Owner of a factory located at Dhandari Kalan has allegedly been using the name of a brand of Usha International Pvt Ltd Company, illegally.

Ramesh Dutt, the Director of Speed Search and Scooty Network Private Limited, Usha International Pvt Ltd Company, has alleged that the Rex Sewing Machine Co Pvt Limited, Dhandari Kalan, was using the ‘butterfly’ brand of the company on their sewing machines, boxes and other packing material, to be supplied to other states and countries.

Dutt said “On August 31, we received information about their unethical business practice and conducted a raid on their premises with the assistance of the Sahnewal police. We found that the ‘butterfly’ trademark of our firm was pasted illegally on 1,500 machines that were ready to be supplied to Bangladesh.” He said that the same brand was affixed on the raw material too.

The police has locked the factory while the company has submitted a written complaint in this regard. The firm director said that they had demanded the registration of an FIR on the same day, but it was not been filed on the day of the raid despite repeated requests.

Dutt said, “It seems to be a clear case of the police sheltering the offenders.” He said they had met DCP Harmeet Singh Hundal and SP Suhail Qasim Mir, who assured them that the case would be looked into and action would be taken accordingly.

The SP said, “The police needs to verify the situation for registering a case. The company has submitted the documents as well as the sample.”

“As the case seems to be somewhat tricky, we have forwarded it to DA and sought the opinion of legal experts. If the offence is proved, action will definitely be taken against those involved in the case.”