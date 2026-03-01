Factory worker dies, 2nd death due to owners’ negligence in Ludhiana in 5 days

A worker at a iron factory in Focal Point in Ludhiana died under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday.

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As per information, the man fell down after feeling dizzy. He remained in the factory for a long time. Later, he was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Delay in shifting the worker to the hospital reportedly became the cause of his death. Taking action in the matter, the Ludhiana police registered a case against the factory owner on the charge of causing death by negligence.

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The deceased was identified as 53-year-old Balister Mahto, who had been working at the factory for several years. Based on a complaint from the deceased’s wife, Usha Devi, the police registered a case against the factory owner of Sharu Special Alloys in Phase 7, Focal Point.

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The deceased’s family members said Mahto had gone to work on Monday morning as usual. Around 5 pm, his family received a phone call informing them that he had fainted in the factory.

Allegedly, after falling on the ground, Mahto remained lying on the factory premises for approximately three hours. The factory management failed to take him to the hospital on time. When his condition worsened, he was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead, his kin said.

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The deceased was a native of Bihar and stayed alone in Gobindgarh. His family includes his wife, three daughters and two sons who stayed in the village. The family members said the deceased had been working at the company since its inception. However, in times of crisis, the company adopted negligent attitude.

SHO, Focal Point, inspector Kulbir Singh, said the police launched further investigation in the matter. The case was, however, registered on the complaint of the deceased’s wife that the factory owner adopted dilly-dallying attitude in taking her husband to the hospital.

Notably, it is the second death of a factory worker within five days in the industrial city. On March 20, a shocking incident occurred at Vital Steel Bars Limited (Buddewal Road) in the Jamalpur area of Ludhiana when 26-year-old Sachin Gautam fell into an iron furnace. His body was got completely burnt in it. An FIR was filed against the factory owner, Aseem Agarwal.

The deceased’s brother, Manu Gautam, had made serious allegations against the company management and the police. They alleged that there were no proper security arrangements in the night shift due to which the deceased could not be saved. They alleged that they were not even handed over Sachin’s remains due to which they could not even perform his last rites in a proper manner.