Factory worker found murdered in Focal Point

Ludhiana, August 8
A factory worker was killed by some unidentified persons in Focal Point here last night. A preliminary probe suggested it as a case of loot.
On Monday night, when Siddharth Yadav (23), an employee of an engineering company in Phase VIII, Focal Point, stepped out of the factory for some work, he was attacked by the unidentified assailants with a sharp weapon. Passers-by after seeing the victim lying in a pool of blood raised the alarm.
The people informed the police and took him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
The deceased is a native of Bihar and was staying in the city for the past few years.
Station House Officer (SHO) Amandeep Singh Brar said the police were working on various angles to trace the killers.
A case of murder was registered against the miscreants.
