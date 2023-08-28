Factory worker held for raping 15-year-old

Ludhiana, August 27
A factory worker has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl.
In the complaint made to the police, the 15-year-old girl stated that the suspect works at a factory situated in her neighbourhood and they had become friends.
She alleged that the man called her over phone on the night of August 25 and asked her to come outside in the street.
The girl alleged that the suspect took her to the factory and raped her.
The suspect has been identified as Sunil Kumar of Krishna Colony.
A case under Sections 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 4 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered at the Jamalpur police station.
