Factory worker injures foreman with hammer

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 11

A factory worker after arguments with the foreman attacked the latter with a hammer. The foreman suffered serious eye injuries and was admitted to the Civil Hospital for treatment. As per doctors, the victim suffered irreparable damage to his eye.

The victim, Balwinder Singh, of Mundian Kalan, said he had been working with a factory, Major and Brothers, in Dhillon Nagar for the past four years. The suspect, Jaswinder Singh, also works as an electrical mechanic at the unit.

On September 15, some machines in the factory developed technical fault and he asked Jaswinder to rectify the same but he started arguments. Later, the suspect brought a hammer and hit his eye with it, the complainant alleged.

ASI Jarnail Singh said as per the doctors, Balwinder’s left eye had badly damaged and he might lost vision. A case was registered against Jaswinder on Tuesday.

He was undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital.