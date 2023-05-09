Factory worker robbed of motorcycle

Ludhiana, May 8
During the wee hours of Monday, a group of three miscreants targeted a factory worker and took away his motorcycle. The worker, identified as Vijay Partap, said he was returning home after his night shift when three men riding a motorcycle stopped him near Basti Jodhewal.
He alleged that the robbers had threatened to kill him after flashing a sharp weapon. To avoid being harmed, Vijay gave his motorcycle to the miscreants, who then fled the scene with the vehicle.
He reported the incident after which an FIR has been registered by the Tibba police, which have initiated an investigation in the case.
According to the police, CCTV cameras in the area are being scanned to identify the culprits. The unidentified robbers have been charged under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC.
