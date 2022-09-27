Ludhiana: Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 26

A 35-year-old worker was shot dead by robbers at a fastener factory at Jaspal Bangar village here in the wee hours of Monday. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injury. The miscreants also opened fire at a relative of the factory owner but he narrowly escaped.

The deceased worker has been identified as Bhiwani. After getting information, the Sahnewal police reached the spot and initiated an investigation in the case. Meanwhile, an FIR against unidentified robbers has been registered at the Sahnewal police station.

Harmeet Singh, sub-inspector (SI) at the Sahnewal police station, said the workers were inside the factory when a dog started barking around 3 am. The factory owner’s relative was sleeping inside its office. Suspecting something wrong, they went to check outside and saw that the miscreants were loading bags of nuts and bolts in a Mahindra Pik-Up vehicle. When the workers raised alarm, the robbers opened fire at them.

The sub-inspector said a bullet hit Bhawani and he succumbed to his injury later. He said the robbers had also opened fire at the factory owner’s relative, Jaspreet Singh (25), but he had a close shave. However, he received bruises.

According to information, when the attackers opened fire at Jaspreet, a bullet brushed past one of his ears. Showing courage, he made an attempt to stop their vehicle but they dragged him to a short distance. Around six bullets were fired by the assailants who had barged into the factory after drilling a hole in the factory wall.

SI Harmeet Singh said CCTV cameras of nearby areas were being scanned. Efforts were on to trace the assailants.