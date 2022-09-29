Factory worker’s murder solved

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 28

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have solved a case involving the loot and murder of a factory worker at Jaspal Bangar within two days. The police also arrested two persons in this regard.

The suspects have been identified as Paramjit (27) and Jatinder Kumar Chotu (29) of Dharor village here. The police recovered an illegal pistol, sharp weapons, 12 bags of nut bolts looted from the fastener factory and a Mahindra Pickup van used in the crime from their possession.

Police Commissioner (CP) Kaustubh Sharma, DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran, ADCP Suhail Mir, Sahnewal SHO Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar among others addressed a press conference in this connection here today.

The factory worker, Bhawani (35), was shot dead by robbers at a fastener factory in the wee hours of Monday. He was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last. The miscreants also opened fire at a relative of the factory owner, but he had a close shave. The suspects also looted a huge stock of nut bolts worth lakhs from the factory.

CP Sharma said senior police officials - DCP (Crime) Varinder Brar and ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Sran – were given the task to crack the case in the shortest possible time. Their efforts bore bruit as the suspects involved in the crime were arrested within two days.

The CP said the suspects owned a Mahindra Pickup van, which was attached with transport companies for loading and unloading of factory goods.

DCP (Crime) Brar said the police would inquire about the source of illegal weapon. Those involved in the supply of illegal weapon would also not be spared.

