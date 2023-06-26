Factory worker’s son had set unit on fire: Police

Ludhiana, June 25
Four days after a major fire broke out in garments factory in Laxmi Nagar, the Haibowal police yesterday registered a case against the factory worker’s son. The police claimed that suspect deliberatly set the factory on fire.
The accused has been identified as Karan, a resident of Laxmi Nagar. Factory owner Umesh Vashisht told the police that on June 20 a major fire reported in his factory. When the CCTV footage was scanned, it came to fore they abovesaid person had set factory on fire.
The father of the suspect works in his factory and on that day Karan had come to handover lunchbox to his father and while leaving the factory he set the unit on fire.
