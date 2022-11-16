Fair, transparent policing my motto, says new CP

Ludhiana, November 15
IPS Mandeep Singh Sidhu joined as Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) today. He was welcomed by senior police officials on the occasion. After receiving guard of honour, the CP joined the office and held a meeting with his team members.
“Fair and transparent policing will be my motto. I will try to facilitate justice for every deserving resident. People will get justice at every police station of Ludhiana,” Sidhu said.
On his first day of joining, the CP led the special operation against drugs and carried out raids at various localities.
Talking about his strategy against the drug menace, Sidhu said the police could not wipe out the menace alone. The support of the public was important. “If residents come to know about any activity related to selling of drugs in an area, they are welcome to inform about the same to the police. We will immediately take action and conduct raids at such areas,” he said.
