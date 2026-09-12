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Home / Ludhiana / Faith meets cinema as devotees come together for watching ‘Hanuman Ansh’

Faith meets cinema as devotees come together for watching ‘Hanuman Ansh’

The initiative offered devotees an opportunity to experience the story of Hanuman ji on the big screen

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:07 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Devotees enjoy an evening movie outing organised by the Shree Durga Mata Mandir Managing Committee.
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It was a different kind of devotional evening in Ludhiana as the Shree Durga Mata Mandir Managing Committee brought together Hanuman devotees for a unique outing. Moving beyond traditional temple rituals, families gathered at a local multiplex to watch the film “Hanuman Ansh”.

The initiative offered devotees an opportunity to experience the story of Hanuman ji on the big screen while also spending quality time with their loved ones. Sunil Shardha, president of the managing committee, said the initiative received an encouraging response, with many devotees appreciating the committee’s innovative approach.

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“Watching “Hanuman Ansh” in a theatre was a unique experience. The visuals and sound made us feel closer to the divine story,” said Prahlad Kumar, who watched the film with his family.

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For others, the evening was about faith and togetherness. “Usually, we visit the temple for darshan and prayers. This time, sitting with my children and watching Hanuman ji’s story unfold on screen felt like a new way of connecting with our faith,” said Mandhir Shardha, another devotee.

“This was not just a movie; it reminded us of our values and traditions. Sharing this experience with my grandchildren was truly special,” said Om Prakash Bawa, another devotee.

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For many, the outing went beyond entertainment and became a shared spiritual experience. “We felt united as a community. It was refreshing to see devotion expressed in such a creative manner,” remarked Manju Mehta, another viewer.

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