Fake branded jackets seized from factory

Ludhiana, September 1
The police registered a case under the Copyrights Act against Sunny Arora, owner of Yogi Knitwears, for allegedly manufacturing duplicate clothes of a branded company.
As many as 363 fake Puma jackets were recovered from the factory in Madhopuri yesterday.
The complainant, Rakesh Chabhra, attorney holder of Puma company, told the police that the abovesaid factory owner was manufacturing fake jackets using Puma brand logo on the same.
Investigating officer ASI Mohan Singh said the accused was arrested and probe was launched in the case. Notably, most of the hosieries in the city produce duplicate clothes of branded companies and the practice has been going on from decades. Several ships in the AC market opposite Bhadaur House, Akalgarh Market at Chaura Bazaar are selling duplicate branded goods with impunity.
