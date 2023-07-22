Fake Call Centre: Most youth from poor families, were lured to join gang of thugs

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, July 21

The arrest of 29 youth of various states running an international fake call centre in the industrial hub highlights how the gullible youth were made to join the gang of thugs by exploiting their poverty.

Among the 29 arrested, 11 are from Meghalaya, seven from Gujarat, three each from UP and Nagaland, one each from Delhi and Himachal and three from Punjab (two from Ludhiana and one from Gurdaspur). The arrested accused included two girls Wanchi Marak and Cleareen Khyreim from Meghalaya.

Joint Commissioner of Police (City) Saumya Mishra who led the entire operation along with ADCP Shubham Aggarwal and ACP Jasroop Bath told The Tribune on Friday that the roots of the racket are connected to the US and other states of India. The key players used to carry out a due process of recruitment. “Kingpin would post advertisements on the social media and newspapers seeking employees for call centre. They would shortlist mainly those who belong to the poor families. All employees were being paid between Rs 25,000 to Rs 45,000 per month depending on their skill,” added JCP Mishra.

Among the arrested, three are graduates who are fluent in English while others are 10th or 12th standard pass.

JCP Mishra said some of the youth continued job considering it a legitimate call centre. However, when they realised that they were part of a fraud team they continued considering their financial constraints and being the sole bread winner of their families. Apart from salary, all were being given free food and accommodation on the call centre premises only. Interestingly, employees shift timings were 7 pm to 4.30 am, coinciding with the timing of the US.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Sidhu while addressing the media said, “Since all nabbed are youngsters who were tricked into the fake call centre scam, the police has no intentions to destroy their future. Some of them may be given relief depending on the extent of their involvement and they will be made government witnesses in the case.”

Operating since March, changed locations