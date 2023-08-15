Fake cop arrested

Ludhiana, August 14
The police have arrested an alleged fraudster, who posed as a police official to threaten a person for extorting money.
The arrested accused has been identified as Sukhchain Singh of Abdulpur Chauhan village in Malerkotla. ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran said a mobile phone, five sim cards and a memory card have been recovered from the accused.
