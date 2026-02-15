DT
PT
Fake gangster calls school head, demands extortion in Ludhiana

Fake gangster calls school head, demands extortion in Ludhiana

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:52 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
Representative pic. iStock
A caller posing as the notorious and wanted gangster Donny Bal made an extortion call to the director of Amrit Indo American Senior Secondary School, Ladian Khurd, Ludhiana, and raised a demand for a huge sum in the form of extortion.
According to victim Navjot Singh, on January 14, 2026, his father Harimander Singh received a call from +1 (317) 365-8671. The caller identified himself as “Donny Bal gangster” and made threats. After the initial call was disconnected, the accused sent repeated messages and calls, threatening to cause serious harm to the family.

The accused threatened to harm the victim or a family member if the money was not paid. It is alleged that he then made several calls and threatened to demand extortion.

After receiving a complaint, the police yesterday registered a case against an unknown suspect and launched an investigation. They say they are investigating the technical aspects of the calls and messages to identify the suspect.

The police have appealed to people not to panic on receiving threatening calls from abroad or unknown numbers and to inform the police immediately.

Gangster Donny Bal is linked to an organised crime network operating in Punjab and abroad. He is said to be associated with the Bambiha-Rana Kandowalia gang. In February 2025, Amritsar police named him in connection with an extortion case against a dairy owner, as the accused threatened to destroy the businessman’s business if he did not pay the money. Donny Bal’s name has also surfaced in the conspiracy to murder Kunwar Digvijay Singh, alias Rana Balachauria.

Recently, Ludhiana police registered a case against the notorious gangster Donny Bal. It is alleged that an extortion of Rs 2 crore was demanded in his name from Jagjit Singh, a local businessman. Donny was among the gangsters whose network was targeted by Punjab Police under Operation Prahar recently.

