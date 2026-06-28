Fake NOC scam unearthed, 35 registries verified on fake papers

A major property fraud has come to light in Khanna, where 35 registries were verified using fake no objection certificates (NOCs).

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Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Swati Tiwana confirmed the irregularities after an inquiry was conducted on a complaint filed by Sarbjit Singh, a resident of Bahomajra village in Khanna.

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According to the SDM, the complaint alleged that certain individuals had managed to get property registries approved at the office of the Sub-Registrar, Khanna, by attaching forged NOCs. The matter was investigated by the Tehsildar, Khanna, who found evidence of 35 such fraudulent registries.

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The SDM has already written to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Khanna, seeking legal action against those involved in the scam. In addition, 18 registries based on manual NOCs are under verification by the Executive Officer of the Khanna Municipal Council and further action will be taken once the inquiry report is received.

Tiwana emphasised that more cases were being scrutinised and their findings would be disclosed in coming days. She also issued a public advisory urging citizens to thoroughly check property documents before making any purchases to avoid falling victim to such frauds.

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“No individual or employee found guilty of wrongdoing will be spared,” she said.