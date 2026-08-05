Fake priest booked for attempted rape of Canada-based Delhi student at Ludhiana hotel

A man posing as a priest has been booked by Ludhiana Police for allegedly attempting to rape a 22-year-old Canada-based Delhi student. The alleged sexual assault took place at Hotel Radisson Blu on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana.

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The accused has been identified as Rahul Sood, a resident of New Deep Nagar, Civil Lines. Following the registration of the case, the Sarabha Nagar police launched an investigation and conducted raids to arrest the suspect.

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According to the complainant, the woman lives with her parents in Delhi and went to Vancouver, Canada, on a student visa. She returned to India on July 16. On July 18, acting on the recommendation of Rahul Sood, who allegedly presented himself as a priest, she travelled to Ludhiana with her mother and younger brother to perform a religious ritual for her brother.

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The woman told police that the family reached Ludhiana railway station around 12.30 pm and later checked into Hotel Radisson Blu. The ritual was to be conducted by Sood, who was expected to arrive at 4.30 pm but reached the hotel around 5.30 pm.

At the time of his arrival, the complainant, her mother and her brother were present in the hotel room. According to the FIR, Sood allegedly asked the complainant’s brother to step outside and later gave prasad to the woman and her mother.

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The complainant alleged that soon after consuming the prasad, her mother began feeling dizzy and slipped into an unconscious state.

In her statement to police, the woman alleged that Sood then claimed she was possessed by two spirits — one from India and another from Canada. The woman further alleged that Sood touched her inappropriately. She claimed that despite her resistance and repeated pleas, he told her that his actions were part of a ritual to remove the alleged spirits.

The complainant alleged that the accused attempted to rape her. She told police that she eventually managed to push him away, put on her clothes and leave the room, where she joined her younger brother outside.

According to the complaint, the accused left the hotel shortly afterwards. When her mother regained consciousness, the woman informed her about the alleged incident, following which the matter was reported to the police.