Fake relative dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 3 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 7

A city resident lost Rs 3 lakh to a conman posing as his relative. The Dugri police have registered a case against the suspect.

The suspect in whose bank account money was transferred and booked in the case was identified as Pappu, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

Complainant Jaswant Singh, a resident of SBS Nagar, told the police that on July 2, he received a phone call from an international number and the caller introduced himself as his relative from abroad. The suspect took his bank account number and claimed to have transferred Rs 15.44 lakh. The suspect even sent him a bank receipt to befool him. The suspect had told him that he would take back the money whenever he would require the same.

“On the same day, the online fraudster called and told me that his friend living in India needs Rs 3 lakh. As I was under the impression that the suspect had already transferred Rs 15.44 lakh in my account, I transferred the money into the bank account of Pappu of Madhya Pardesh. I was shocked to know that the suspect never transferred any amount in my account,” said the complainant.

The investigation officer, Inspector Madhu Bala, said after registering a case further probe was launched and efforts were being made to nab the suspect.

Modus operandi