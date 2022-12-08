Fake relative dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 3 lakh

Ludhiana, December 7
A city resident lost Rs 3 lakh to a conman posing as his relative. The Dugri police have registered a case against the suspect.
The suspect in whose bank account money was transferred and booked in the case was identified as Pappu, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.
Complainant Jaswant Singh, a resident of SBS Nagar, told the police that on July 2, he received a phone call from an international number and the caller introduced himself as his relative from abroad. The suspect took his bank account number and claimed to have transferred Rs 15.44 lakh. The suspect even sent him a bank receipt to befool him. The suspect had told him that he would take back the money whenever he would require the same.
“On the same day, the online fraudster called and told me that his friend living in India needs Rs 3 lakh. As I was under the impression that the suspect had already transferred Rs 15.44 lakh in my account, I transferred the money into the bank account of Pappu of Madhya Pardesh. I was shocked to know that the suspect never transferred any amount in my account,” said the complainant.
The investigation officer, Inspector Madhu Bala, said after registering a case further probe was launched and efforts were being made to nab the suspect.
Modus operandi
- Complainant Jaswant Singh received a call in which the caller posed as his relative living abroad. The caller took his account number and claimed to have transferred Rs 15.44 lakh.
- After some time, the fraudster told Jaswant to transfer Rs 3 lakh in the bank account of Pappu of Madhya Pardesh out of Rs 15.44 lakh. The complainant deposited the sum. Later, the complainant found that the fraudster had not transferred any amount tohis bank account.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Neck-and-neck fight between BJP and Congress; AAP fails to open account
BJP 30, Congress 30, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP taking a big lead over Congress, AAP
Leading: BJP 146; Congress 22; AAP 10; Others 4
Jagrup Brar among 4 Punjabis inducted as minister in Canada’s British Columbia govt
He was born at Deon, a remote village of Bathinda