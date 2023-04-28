Fake 'tatkal' railway ticket racket busted, 2 agents held

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, April 27

In a crackdown against booking of tatkal railway tickets with pirated software and fake IDs of passengers – at the cost of genuine and bonafide rail travellers, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and crime investigation branch (CIB) of the Indian Railways, have busted a racket of illegal railway reservation with the arrest of two persons, identified as Bamb Shankar Thakur, a resident of Shimplapuri, and Akash Gupta, a resident of Dhoka Mohalla, in the city.

The duo was booked under relevant sections of the Railway Act and produced before a local court which remanded them to judicial custody.

Acting on information provided by the cyber cell of the railway headquarters, the joint team of the RPF and CIB had recovered illegally reserved ‘tatkal’ tickets for past and future dates of travel worth Rs 1.10 lakh from Thakur and Rs 45,300 from Akash. Preliminary investigation revealed that both suspects had made 73 and 43 fake IDs with fabricated documents, respectively, which were alternatively used to illegally book tatkal tickets with a pirated railway reservation software.

Investigating officials said the suspects were operating railway travel agencies and were alluring passengers in the name of instant and confirmed tatkal tickets which were obviously sold at a high premium while genuine rail passengers standing in wait of their turn at reservation counters were left high and dry; and were ultimately forced to purchase tickets from such touts at a high premium.

The RPF officials indicated that the suspects had hired agents, who would target desperate railway passengers in need of tatkal tickets for emergency travel and would rope them in for selling illegally reserved railway tickets.

“Role of some other persons as well as railway employees, deployed at railway reservation counters is also under the lens while computer data and laptops of the suspects is also being examined to ascertain role of touts and railway employees,” said an official privy to investigation.

Senior railway officials said during the summer season and vacations in educational institutions, which were just at hand, there was a sudden spurt in number of railway passengers and unscrupulous railway agents as well as touts (obviously in complicity with railway employees) had a thriving business of extorting money from passengers, in need of tatkal tickets for emergency travel plans.

It was learnt that amid widespread complaints in booking of tatkal tickets by touts and unauthorised persons, the railway authorities had tightened vigil against authorised railway booking agencies, their employees deployed at reservation counters as well as touts operating around and within the railway complex.