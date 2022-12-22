Fake Call Centre: Properties worth crores detected in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 21

The Ludhiana Police Commissionerate have detected immovable and moveable properties worth crores, besides bank accounts containing lakhs of rupees, belonging to the kingpin of the international fake call centre busted on December 18.

CP Mandeep Sidhu said during the questioning of kingpin Ankush Bassi, it was found that immovable properties, including a multi-storey house worth Rs 1.21 crore in Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, a house of Rs 50 lakh at Isher Nagar, a multi-storey house worth Rs 80 lakh in Passi Nagar, a firm in the name of Balaji Infotech and WebConcierge Co, belonged to Bassi. The process to attach these properties would also be initiated as per law.

“Besides, a Mahindra Thar, Hyundai Creta and cash in bank accounts, including at ICICI Bank. Feroze Gandhi Market (Rs 16 lakh), IDBI Bank, Phullanwal branch (Rs 80,000), IDBI Bank, Phullanwal (Rs 80,000), Kotak Mahindra Bank (Rs 4 lakh), Axis Bank at Dugri (Rs 10 lakh) and Axis Bank at Dugri (Rs 2.62 lakh) will also be seized,” Sidhu said.

Bassi was running the call centre through which he was duping foreigners. He used to send bulk emails stating that money was deducted from accounts by mistake and they would refund it. Then, they used to share a toll-free number for its reversal. On call, they posed as Paypal customer supporters and would get their bank details.