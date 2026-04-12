Families cling on to hope as four residents still untraced

Four residents, one from Jagraon and three from Ludhiana city, remain missing following the tragic boat incident in Vrindavan.

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Families are clinging to hope even as rescue operations continue, with the incident claiming lives and leaving several untraceable.

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Five bodies cremated in Jagraon Tragedy struck Jagraon when five bodies of Vrindavan boat tragedy victims were cremated together on its cremation ground on a single day on Saturday. The pilgrimage to Varindavan was started from Jagraon on Thursday afternoon.

Among those missing is 21-year-old Dinky Bansal, a resident of Dugri, Phase 2. Dinky had boarded the boat with her mother Meenu Bansal, who lost her life in the accident and was cremated in Ludhiana on Saturday.

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Her brother, Nikhil Bansal, voiced anguish over the absence of her name in the official list of missing persons released by the Vrindavan administration.

“My mother’s body was recovered, but my sister is yet to be traced. We are only hoping that she will turn out alive,” he said, adding that he had apprised the Ludhiana administration to ensure her case was not overlooked.

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Two other Ludhiana residents, Yash Bhalla from Jassian and Monika from Dugri, are also untraceable. Their families have demanded urgent action and clarity from the authorities. Meanwhile, Rishabh Sharma of Jagraon has been reported missing as well.

According to organisers, Lovi Behal sustained injuries in the incident and is under treatment.