Families of victims were living in miserable conditions

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 8

The migrant families, which became victims of the tragic gas leak incident at Giaspura here on April 30, leaving 11 dead and four injured, were living in miserable conditions, a visit has revealed.

Putting up on upper floors of three dingy adjoining buildings located in the densely populated locality on Sua Road, the victims were exposed to life-threatening health issues in the absence of basic civic amenities.

Toilets/washrooms neither have exhaust fans nor vent pipes. So much so, a drainage vent was present inside the room where one of the three families was residing.

Moreover, manholes of the main sewer line passing through the congested area, where the victims resided, lacked road gullies or vent shafts, due to which there was no provision to discharge harmful gases produced inside sewer lines.

The victims were residing in the close vicinity (less than 50 yards) of a sewerage manhole, which was believed to be the source of the gas leak.

Even as preliminary investigations have hinted that hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas could have led to the tragedy and the poisonous gas could have been formed due to industrial waste dumped in the sewer line, reports of samples collected from the affected sewerage manholes were still awaited to confirm the nature and source of the poisonous gas that had caused the disaster.

However, members of the Bathinda-based 7th battalion of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), which had rushed to the spot within four hours of the incident, had also detected unsafe levels of H2S gas in the affected area on the fateful day.

Acting on the expert advice, the decontamination of the affected sewerage line was done by diluting caustic soda through the manholes.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Commissionerate Police had lodged an FIR under Section 304 of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the yet-to-be-identified culprits and District Magistrate Surabhi Malik had ordered a magisterial inquiry and had constituted a committee of officers, led by SDM (West) and comprising officials concerned of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Municipal Corporation (MC), Deputy Director (Factories) and the Commissionerate, with directions to submit the report at the earliest.

Besides, Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu had also formed a special investigation team (SIT) to identify the culprits in the case.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) also took suo motu notice of the tragedy and initiated the proceedings in the matter on May 2.

“On consideration, we are of the view that intervention of the Tribunal is called for under Section 15 of the NGT Act for which it is necessary to ascertain the cause of the incident and remedial action taken and required, including measures to prevent such incidents in future and to compensate the victims by way of adequate compensation,” the NGT Principal Bench, led by Chairman Adarsh Kumar Goel and comprising judicial member Sudhir Agarwal and executive member Dr A Senthil, had observed.

Comparing the incident with similar tragedies that had caused deaths and injuries on account of violation of the environmental norms by state and private entities in the recent past, the NGT had ordered compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of each deceased within a month.

The NGT had also ordered a fact-finding probe into the matter and had formed an eight-member committee, headed by PPCB Chairman Adarsh Pal Vig, which was ordered to submit the report on or before June 30.

Formally launching the NGT-ordered inquiry, the panel on Monday conducted the spot visit and also held a meeting here to deliberate various issues concerning the incident.

No provision of cross-ventilation

A visit to the buildings, which have since been lying closed as surviving members of the victim families have either shifted to some other places in the vicinity or have returned to their native places, has shown that there was no provision of cross-ventilation in the buildings.