 Families of victims were living in miserable conditions : The Tribune India

Families of victims were living in miserable conditions

Families of victims were living in miserable conditions

The congested buildings where the Giaspura tragedy victims were staying in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 8

The migrant families, which became victims of the tragic gas leak incident at Giaspura here on April 30, leaving 11 dead and four injured, were living in miserable conditions, a visit has revealed.

Putting up on upper floors of three dingy adjoining buildings located in the densely populated locality on Sua Road, the victims were exposed to life-threatening health issues in the absence of basic civic amenities.

Toilets/washrooms neither have exhaust fans nor vent pipes. So much so, a drainage vent was present inside the room where one of the three families was residing.

Moreover, manholes of the main sewer line passing through the congested area, where the victims resided, lacked road gullies or vent shafts, due to which there was no provision to discharge harmful gases produced inside sewer lines.

The victims were residing in the close vicinity (less than 50 yards) of a sewerage manhole, which was believed to be the source of the gas leak.

Even as preliminary investigations have hinted that hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas could have led to the tragedy and the poisonous gas could have been formed due to industrial waste dumped in the sewer line, reports of samples collected from the affected sewerage manholes were still awaited to confirm the nature and source of the poisonous gas that had caused the disaster.

However, members of the Bathinda-based 7th battalion of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), which had rushed to the spot within four hours of the incident, had also detected unsafe levels of H2S gas in the affected area on the fateful day.

Acting on the expert advice, the decontamination of the affected sewerage line was done by diluting caustic soda through the manholes.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Commissionerate Police had lodged an FIR under Section 304 of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the yet-to-be-identified culprits and District Magistrate Surabhi Malik had ordered a magisterial inquiry and had constituted a committee of officers, led by SDM (West) and comprising officials concerned of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Municipal Corporation (MC), Deputy Director (Factories) and the Commissionerate, with directions to submit the report at the earliest.

Besides, Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu had also formed a special investigation team (SIT) to identify the culprits in the case.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) also took suo motu notice of the tragedy and initiated the proceedings in the matter on May 2.

“On consideration, we are of the view that intervention of the Tribunal is called for under Section 15 of the NGT Act for which it is necessary to ascertain the cause of the incident and remedial action taken and required, including measures to prevent such incidents in future and to compensate the victims by way of adequate compensation,” the NGT Principal Bench, led by Chairman Adarsh Kumar Goel and comprising judicial member Sudhir Agarwal and executive member Dr A Senthil, had observed.

Comparing the incident with similar tragedies that had caused deaths and injuries on account of violation of the environmental norms by state and private entities in the recent past, the NGT had ordered compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of each deceased within a month.

The NGT had also ordered a fact-finding probe into the matter and had formed an eight-member committee, headed by PPCB Chairman Adarsh Pal Vig, which was ordered to submit the report on or before June 30.

Formally launching the NGT-ordered inquiry, the panel on Monday conducted the spot visit and also held a meeting here to deliberate various issues concerning the incident.

No provision of cross-ventilation

A visit to the buildings, which have since been lying closed as surviving members of the victim families have either shifted to some other places in the vicinity or have returned to their native places, has shown that there was no provision of cross-ventilation in the buildings.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

2
Nation

Karnataka 'sovereignty' remark: BJP demands ECI to revoke registration of Congress

3
Diaspora

Indian woman engineer among 9 killed in mass shooting incident in US

4
Nation

3 civilians die as MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

5
Nation

Chinese 'militia' in close proximity of ASEAN-India warships in South China Sea

6
Delhi

Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest in Delhi; police say no untoward incident

7
Chandigarh

Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

8
Himachal

In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul receives snow

9
Sports

Asia Cup set to be moved out of Pakistan after ACC members reject PCB's hybrid model

10
Ludhiana

Gangster Sukha Barewalia shot dead in Ludhiana

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating on robust growth outlook

Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating on robust growth outlook

Another blast in Amritsar, explosive packed in can

Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

Equal number of Kukis, Meiteis in camps: Army

Manipur crisis: Equal number of Kukis, Meiteis in relief camps, says Army

Rules out bias in rehab by security forces

National Investigation Agency searches under way in Tamil Nadu

National Investigation Agency searches under way in Tamil Nadu

Sources do not divulge details

Chinese ‘militia’ vessels sail close to Indian warships

Chinese ‘militia’ vessels sail close to Indian warships

Keep eye on ASEAN-India maritime exercise in South China Sea...


Cities

View All

37-year-old accountant shot dead in house by assailants

37-year-old accountant shot dead in house by assailants in Amritsar

Heritage Street blast: Tourism industry worried over fallout

4 hurt as jeep rams BRTS lane divider near Taran Wala Pul in Amritsar

Former sarpanch among three booked for murder attempt

Youth held while stealing iron grills in Amritsar

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Chandigarh gets biggest cow shelter

Traffic curbs trigger gridlock in Chandigarh

123 CHB units up for grabs from May 11

Reach out to voter, BJP cadre told

Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

LG slams Delhi Jal Board over unhygienic water treatment plants

Days after gangster’s murder, top officials review security at Tihar Jail

Premium buses soon: Arvind Kejriwal

Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

CEO takes stock of final preparedness

A poll marked by switchovers, family splits

Petty crimes like snatchings, thefts find echo in election

Plantation drive along Chitti Bein opposed

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

Similar incident had taken place in city decade ago

6 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

'Gangster' Sukha Barewalia shot dead at Haibowal

Peddler lands in police net with heroin, drug money

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

72 papers presented at varsity seminar

Two held for migrant’s murder

Farmers protest tardy lifting of wheat

Kheri Gujran students bag four medals in kickboxing