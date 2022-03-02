Families pray for safe return of their children

Families pray for safe return of their children

Kashish Vij with her family in Khanna after returning from Ukraine. Tribune photos

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 1

Families of the children who are stuck up in Ukraine are praying for their safe return and eagerly waiting for them to be back home.

Gurasees with his parents in Samrala after returning from Ukraine.

Aarushi Mohindra is a third year MBBS student at Kharkov National Medical University in Ukraine. Her farther Dr Pardeep Mohindra, sharing the information given by Aarushi, said local transportation has gone costlier there due to the tense situation. “Taxis are charging 1,000 dollars for 10 km. My daughter along with her friends walked 10 km on foot due to high fares. Presently she is in a train and heading towards border,” he said.

“Aarushi was earlier living in an apartment, then she shifted to a metro bunker and later went to stay in university (in a bunker),” said Dr Mohindra.

Era Sood, mother of Aarushi, said all she want is her daughter to come back safely. “War is a very difficult situation and my daughter is managing it alone with her friends. We are praying for her safe arrival here,” said Era.

Gurleen Kaur, another Ludhiana resident, is a student of Kharkiv National Medical University. “Earlier every night she use to sleep in a bunker at metro station braving the temperature of 2°C. In the morning she used to come back to her apartment. Kharkiv is a war zone and huge bombing is happening there but no help is being sent there,” said Gurleen’s father Manvinder Singh.

Gurleen sent her parents a picture of missile, which was dropped near her apartment, and even the thought of this is scaring them. Curfew has been imposed there with relaxation from 6 am to 8 am only and now the stock of the groceries are getting depleted with them.

Gurleen is reaching Lviv through train and the Khalsa Aid Foundation will be helping the students reaching there.

Simarjit Singh’s younger brother Jaspreet is in Ukraine for a Bachelor’s degree in language. Things are getting difficult for them as with Internet packs of the mobile phones of students getting finished they are unable to talk to their families.

“It was only for five seconds that we today talked to Jaspreet. The battery of his cell phone has exhausted as he is travelling and Net packs are also getting finished. He talked to us today and just gave the message that he is safe. Their eatables are getting finished and there is no arrangements for food. They are surviving on the food they got from their hostel. Now a few apples are left with my brother and he will have to survive on them only. He along with his friends have hired a taxi and reaching border,” he said.

Dr MI Saddiqi’s son Mohammad Zaid Saddiqi is a medical student and is in the fifth year at Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University.

“My son has reached the Romania border with four of his roommates. They walked in snow with temperature of -4°C and reached Romania in two days. They are now near the airport and NGOs are helping them with food and shelter,” he said.

Some were lucky to

return in time

Meanwhile, a few students have been lucky to arrive here from Ukraine in time. Happiness of Dinesh Vij and Minaxi Vij knew no bounds when they saw their daughter Kashish Vij safely at their home. She is a MBBS second year student at Bukovinian State Medical University. “We were lucky that Kashish landed back in India well in time. She came back on February 24. Now many of her classmates are stuck and going through a difficult time,” said her father Dinesh Vij.

Gurasees considers himself lucky as he was able to return to India a few hours before the war started.

“Everything was fine there but the threats of war were looming large on Ukraine and since the issue was constantly in the news, my parents got worried and forced me to come back to India. I booked my ticket for February 15 but I tested positive for Covid and after testing negative I booked my ticket for February 22 and hours after I landed back in India, the war started,” said Gurasees.

He is a final year student and his MBBS was scheduled to be completed in May.

Top Stories

Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...

First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today

First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today

IAF's C-17 aircraft can ferry over 400 individuals in one so...

Karnataka student killed in Kharkiv

Karnataka student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...

Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food

Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food

Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it

