Family alleges police inaction in 'assault' case, CP marks inquiry

Ludhiana, December 22
After a family was allegedly attacked by armed persons after the latter barged into their house at Vishal Nagar on Pakhowal Road, the victims today met Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) and urged him to deliver justice in the case. Complainant Yadwinder Singh alleged that the police, instead of taking action against the assailants, were allegedly favouring them in the matter.
The complainant said his younger brother lives on the first floor of their house with his wife and two children.
“My brother’s wife Prabhjot Kaur has created trouble in the house as she has been forcing her husband to demand a share in the parents’ property. On December 18, Prabhjot argued with my family, following which she called her brother Manjinder to attack us,” Yadwinder said.
He added that Prabhjot and others attacked his family and the assailants had also pointed a weapon at them but the police had registered a case under bailable sections only and violation of the Arms Act had not been added to the FIR in the case.
The Commissioner of Police has marked an inquiry to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vaibhav Sehgal in the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries
Makes a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on...
China hospital data absent from WHO's latest covid reports, raising concern
WHO says gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities si...
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector
The unmanned aerial vehicle is detected at around 7.45am nea...
At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' to hit US; people warned of 'life-threatening cold'
Threatens holiday travel for millions of Americans