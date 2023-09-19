Family alleges torture by police after youth’s death

Ludhiana, September 18
Following the death of a 18-year-old youth, his kin staged a protest outside the office of the Commissioner of Police demanding justice on Monday.
The family accused the Meharban police of subjecting the youth to torture while in their custody.
On the other hand, the police have refuted the allegations of the victim;s kin.
The deceased has been identified as Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Basti Jodhewal. The protesters alleged that Jaspreet was tortured by police officials in custody, which led to deterioration of his health. He was subsequently rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The family members are demanding action against the police personnel who were responsible for the victim’s death.
In the meantime, the his family has been told to provide consent for conducting the post-mortem examination to determine the true cause of the youngster’s death.
