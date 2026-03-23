Family attacked in Ghumar Mandi in Ludhiana over old enmity

An incident of broad daylight violence has been reported from Ghumar Mandi area, where a local youth, along with his associates, allegedly attacked a family over an old grudge.

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According to the complainant, Gagandeep, a resident of Krishna Nagar, the trouble began five to six months ago. His relative Kuldeep Singh, who is a local shopkeeper, had advised a neighborhood youth to drive his car slowly through the narrow streets for safety. However, the youth reportedly harboured a grudge over this advice and began pressuring the family.

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He added that on Sunday afternoon as Kuldeep Singh was leaving his home for his shop, the accused arrived at the spot in multiple cars. They surrounded Kuldeep and began beating him mercilessly, resulting in a fractured arm. When family members, including women, rushed out to intervene and save Kuldeep, the attackers reportedly assaulted them as well. The group fled the spot after issuing life threats. A formal complaint has been lodged with the police division No.8.

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Video footage of the attack has also surfaced on social media, clearly showing the assailants manhandling a woman during the brawl. The police are currently reviewing the footage to identify the attackers.