Family feud turns violent, boy kidnapped, assaulted; 10 booked

A prolonged dispute between two families allegedly resulted in the kidnapping and assault of a 17-year-old boy in the Shingar Cinema Road area. The Division No 3 police have registered an FIR against eight persons, including four women, along with their two unidentified accomplices.

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According to the police, the case was registered after the victim’s father approached them with a complaint, alleging that his minor son was forcibly taken away and assaulted by members of the rival family.

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The complainant told the police that the boy had gone to Shingar Cinema Road on his motorcycle on Sunday evening when he met some women known to the family. An argument allegedly broke out, following which the women called their relatives to the spot.

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The complaint states that the suspects allegedly bundled the youth into an auto-rickshaw and took him to a nearby house. There, he was allegedly beaten up and subjected to humiliation. The family has also alleged that videos of the incident were recorded on mobile phones. After being released, the boy reached home and narrated the entire incident to his parents, who then approached the police.

The police said the incident appears to be an outcome of an old dispute. Investigating officer ASI Satnam Singh said the complainant’s elder son was earlier engaged to a woman from the suspects’ family. The engagement was later cancelled and a few months afterwards, the woman’s family registered a rape case against the elder son. He had been absconding since then.

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The ASI said the police were looking into whether the assault on the minor was an act of revenge arising out of the earlier dispute. He said all allegations made in the complaint were being verified during the investigation.

An FIR has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, rioting and unlawful assembly.

The police said the suspects were absconding and raids were being conducted to trace them. Further sections may be added to the FIR if additional evidence was found during the investigation.