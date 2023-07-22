Family held captive; cash, valuables looted

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 21

Four unknown persons forcibly entered the house of a Prem Colony resident. They held the family captive and looted cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees.

The Jamalpur police have registered a case against the unknown persons. The complainant, Jyoti, runs a provisional store on the ground floor of the house.

In the wee hours of Thursday, some unknown persons entered into his house after scaling the wall. “Robbers held me and my daughter captive. They fled with Rs 1,500 in cash, several boxes of cigarettes and some gold ornaments. The accused even took away DVR along so that the police cannot identify them,” alleged the complainant.

ASI Madan Lal said the CCTV footage of the suspects has been recovered and efforts were on to identify the accused.