Family holds dharna as man goes missing from in-laws' place

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 18
Twenty days after Gurmeet Singh, a labourer from the neighboring village of Baurhai Kalan went missing from the home of his in-laws at Dehliz Kalan village, his family members, relatives and friends organised a dharna in front of the city police station here to protest against the alleged inaction of the police.
The protesters demanded immediate arrest of the accused and recovery of the youth from their illegal confinement. The dharna was lifted after the police led by SHO Sadar Inderjit Singh and SHO City Ajit Singh assured that action would be taken against the accused soon.
Gurmeet had left his village Bourhai Kalan to meet his wife at Dehliz Kalan on June 29 but he never returned home. As he had strained relations with his in-laws, his father Jagan Singh approached the family at Dehliz Kalan to know about his (Gurmeet’s) fate. Later, Gurmeet Singh’s motorcycle, mobile phone and purse were found near the banks of the Bathinda branch of the Sirhind canal passing by Dehliz Kalan.
Having failed to find his son, Jagan Singh sought the intervention of the police and lodged a complaint at the Sadar police station. Finding it to be a case of illegal detention, the Sadar police led by SHO Ajit Singh booked Surjit Kaur Jassi (wife), Jeet Singh (father-in-law), Bhinder Singh and Kindi (both brothers-in-law) under Section 346 of IPC on July 3.
Suspecting that something had gone wrong, Jagan Singh accused the police of allegedly shielding the accused. “The police have merely registered a case under a mild section of law and done nothing to extract the truth from the accused,” said Jagan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi, upper catchment areas
IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated place...
ADB retains India's growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for current fiscal
In an update to its Asian Development Outlook, the ADB says ...
Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot appointed to key administrative position in US
Dr Sandhu migrated to the US in 2004 as a faculty member of ...
Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Farmer Ishwar Gaykar (36) from Pachghar village in Junnar te...
2 militants killed as infiltration bid is foiled in J-K’s Kupwara
The army says it has recovered 4 AK assault rifles, 6 hand g...