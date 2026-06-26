Family members strive to fulfil last wish of freedom fighter Parag Singh’s son

Inqlab Singh Walia (83), the youngest son of freedom fighter Parag Singh, had during his lifetime expressed a desire to be cremated at his native place in Ahmedgarh, where the last rites of his father and brothers were held. Walia breathed his last in Denmark on Wednesday.

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His family members, including wife Gurdeep Kaur, daughters Manjit and Nina, son Gobind and grandchildren, all citizens of Denmark, are now making efforts to fulfil his wish.

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Though the process to repatriate the body is complicated, the family believes that bringing Walia’s mortal remains to his native country would honour his culture, heritage and nationality, besides fulfilling his final wish.

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Jaswant Kaur Walia, elder sister-in-law of Inqlab Singh Walia, said she was proud of the Walia family as they have decided to bring his body to Ahmedgarh for last rites.

“It is a well-known fact that to fulfil a foreign national’s wish for the last rites at his native place, the family has to go through a long-drawn procedure. A strict legal process has to be followed to repatriate the embalmed body,” she added, while referring to information received from Walia’s wife Gurdeep Kaur.

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However, the family is unsure when the body will be repatriated.

Walia’s father Parag Singh had led the Malerkotla units of the Parja Mandal and the Congress and remained associated with the Quit India and other movements during the country’s freedom struggle.

He was imprisoned in Ludhiana, Multan, Layalpur, Malerkotla Estate Jail and Ahmedgarh jails for a long time. Parag Singh breathed his last on May 18, 1950, and was cremated at local Ahmedgarh crematorium. The remains of his youngest son will be consigned to flames at the same place once the body is repatriated after clearance from the Denmark and Indian Governments.