DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Family members strive to fulfil last wish of freedom fighter Parag Singh’s son

Family members strive to fulfil last wish of freedom fighter Parag Singh’s son

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 11:52 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Inqlab Singh Walia
Advertisement

Inqlab Singh Walia (83), the youngest son of freedom fighter Parag Singh, had during his lifetime expressed a desire to be cremated at his native place in Ahmedgarh, where the last rites of his father and brothers were held. Walia breathed his last in Denmark on Wednesday.

Advertisement

His family members, including wife Gurdeep Kaur, daughters Manjit and Nina, son Gobind and grandchildren, all citizens of Denmark, are now making efforts to fulfil his wish.

Advertisement

Though the process to repatriate the body is complicated, the family believes that bringing Walia’s mortal remains to his native country would honour his culture, heritage and nationality, besides fulfilling his final wish.

Advertisement

Jaswant Kaur Walia, elder sister-in-law of Inqlab Singh Walia, said she was proud of the Walia family as they have decided to bring his body to Ahmedgarh for last rites.

“It is a well-known fact that to fulfil a foreign national’s wish for the last rites at his native place, the family has to go through a long-drawn procedure. A strict legal process has to be followed to repatriate the embalmed body,” she added, while referring to information received from Walia’s wife Gurdeep Kaur.

Advertisement

However, the family is unsure when the body will be repatriated.

Walia’s father Parag Singh had led the Malerkotla units of the Parja Mandal and the Congress and remained associated with the Quit India and other movements during the country’s freedom struggle.

He was imprisoned in Ludhiana, Multan, Layalpur, Malerkotla Estate Jail and Ahmedgarh jails for a long time. Parag Singh breathed his last on May 18, 1950, and was cremated at local Ahmedgarh crematorium. The remains of his youngest son will be consigned to flames at the same place once the body is repatriated after clearance from the Denmark and Indian Governments.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts