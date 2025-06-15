Family of murdered child rallies behind Ghuman

The campaign of the Shiromani Akali Dal’s candidate, advocate Parupkar Singh Ghuman, received a major push when the family of two-year-old Dilroz Kaur, who was brutally murdered, joined in.

Dilroz’s mother Kiran Kaur, grandfather Shaminder Singh and brother Agampreet Singh.

It is pertinent to mention here that a court in April 2024 had sentenced 38-year-old Neelam Kaur to death for the murder of Dilroz, whom she buried alive in 2021 after an argument with the toddler’s family.

“After we lost our daughter, advocate Ghuman came to our aid. We were not that financially strong enough to fight the legal battle but Ghuman contested our case and managed to secure a death penalty for the accused woman. We have huge gratitude towards him,” said Dilroz’s mother Kiran, adding that if Ghuman could fight their and hundreds of other cases free of cost, the least they could do was help the noble man secure a few votes.

Ghuman’s daughter said he had fought 60 per cent of his cases pro bono. She said he stood as a beacon of unwavering service. Following in the footsteps of his father, advocate Gurcharan Singh Ghuman, Parupkar had dedicated his life to uplifting the voiceless, both in and outside the courtroom, she added.