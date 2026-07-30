Family support crucial for liver donors & recipients, says Ludhiana doctor

In the past few years, changing food habits and lifestyle patterns, among other factors, have led to an increase in liver diseases across the state and the country.

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Dr Gursagar Singh Sahota, chief liver transplant surgeon, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), has performed many lifesaving liver transplants, considered to be among the most complex fields of surgery. Dr Sahota continues to advocate for greater awareness around organ donation.

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Dr Gursagar Singh Sahota talks to Manav Mander about the challenges of organ donation, the importance of liver transplants and his vision.

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Why do organ donation rates remain low in India?

The rate of organ donation remains low here as compared to western countries. India follows an opt-in system, meaning individuals must register or say “yes” to donate their organs. In contrast, countries like Spain, France, Wales, Austria, Belgium, Singapore and Switzerland have an opt-out system, where everyone is considered a donor unless they refuse. Cultural and religious beliefs also play a role a major role in India as many people are worried more about their next birth than saving lives in this one.

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How can schools, colleges and civic groups contribute?

Schools and colleges can play a vital role. A chapter on organ donation should be included in the curriculum so teenagers are aware and can share information. Organisations like NOTTO [National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation], ROTTO [Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation] and SOTTO [State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation] are undertaking public awareness campaigns. Non-governmental organisations can play a major role at the grassroots by conducting workshops, seminars and leveraging digital outreach.

Why is liver donation critical and what makes it unique?

Liver transplant is one of the most delicate surgeries. A live donor surgery is especially critical as both, the donor and the patient, must remain safe. Unlike kidneys where one can live with a single organ, the liver has can regenerate. This makes live donors a possibility, but the procedure is specialised and requires precision and expertise.

What medical emergencies most often lead to the need for a liver transplant?

Emergencies like liver cirrhosis and fatty liver often necessitate a transplant. In rare cases, hepatitis A and E, caused by contaminated food or water can lead to rapidly progressing liver failure. In such severe cases, a patient may require an emergency liver transplant within 48 hours.

How significant is the burden of alcohol-related liver diseases?

Alcohol accounts for nearly 50 to 60 per cent of liver damage cases requiring a transplant. Around 40 per cent are due to hepatitis B and C. Put together, these conditions form a bulk of our transplant workload.

Do children also need liver transplants? If yes, what disorders usually lead to this?

Yes, children sometimes need transplants. The most common cause is biliary atresia, a rare congenital condition where bile ducts fail to form correctly or become blocked. Hepatitis B and C can also lead to liver failure in children.

What are the medical and ethical criteria for someone to become a liver donor?

In India, a living donor must be an immediate family member, medically fit and between 18 to 55 years of age. Blood group compatibility is essential as success rates increase when donor and recipient share of the same group. Donors undergo rigorous medical and psychological evaluation.

How do families influence decision-making process in organ donation cases?

Family support is crucial as kin have to provide emotional strength and care to the donor as well as the recipient. Families have to overcome hesitation fuelled by cultural beliefs and make decisions that can save lives. Their consent and encouragement often determine whether a transplant can proceed or not.

What steps are needed to make liver transplants accessible and affordable for patients from rural areas?

Regular screening at district-level health centres is vital so that liver diseases are detected early. Strengthening referral networks, subsidising transplant costs and expanding insurance coverage can make treatment more accessible. Telemedicine and outreach camps can also bridge the rural-urban gap.

What is your long-term vision for the state?

Punjab will become the epicentre for transplants in North India. The state is already a hub for liver diseases due to changing food habits and lifestyle. In the next 10 years, the burden of liver disease will rise significantly. My vision is to make Punjab a centre for treatment as well as awareness, research and training in transplantation.