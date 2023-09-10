Family suspects doctor’s negligence in son’s death; body exhumed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 9

After a four-year-old boy, Partap Kumar, died under mysterious circumstances on September 6, his family raised suspicion that the child died due to the negligence of a doctor, the child’s body was exhumed yesterday by the police for investigation.

Family members of the child alleged that the hospital where they first sought treatment administered an excessive amount of glucose, which resulted in the child’s death.

Deceased’s father Pawan said after having food his child’s health deteriorated and he was rushed to a private hospital near Sundar Nagar Chowk. Doctors there administered glucose, which worsened his condition leading to his demise.

Pawan, a motorcycle mechanic, said he became suspicious after his son’s death and filed a complaint with the Mundian Kalan police post. After accepting his complaint, the police exhumed Pratap’s body.

The police shifted the body to the Civil Hospital where autopsy will be conducted to know the exact cause of death. So far, the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.