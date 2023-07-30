Family tries to keep Ishmeet’s legacy alive

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 29

He had been active for just a year when Ludhiana boy, Voice of India star Ishmeet Singh, drowned in the swimming pool of a hotel in Maldives. It has been 15 years since, but his family is trying to keep alive the legacy of the young singer through the music institute constituted in his memory. On Saturday, a musical event was held here to commemorate his 15th death anniversary.

Ishmeet had won the talent hunt show in 2007 and rose to fame. After his death on July 29, 2008, the Punjab Government established a music institute in his name. The Department of Cultural Affairs, GLADA and Ludhiana Improvement Trust worked in tandem to set up the Ishmeet Singh Music Institute in November 2011.

The institute provides training in different fields such as singing, dance, instrumental, audio technology and video technology under one roof. Since its establishment, 2,000 students have passed out from the institute. Currently, 150 students are enrolled in various courses.

Charan Kamal Singh, Ishmeet’s uncle and director of the institute, says that over the years many students who trained here have brought laurels. They include Gurleen Kaur, a contestant in Voice of India; Gurkirat Kaur Rai, who won Voice of Punjab Season 8; Jasime Dhiman, first runner-up of Voice of Punjab Season 7; and Rashi Saleem, second runner-up of Voice of Punjab Chhota Champ Season 9.

Gurpinder Singh, father of Ishmeet, said the music institute keeps his son’s memory alive for the family.