Fans bid final farewell to Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda in Ludhiana village

Fans of late Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, including well-known figures from the music industry and art lovers, have begun gathering at Kothe Pona village near Jagraon in Ludhiana district to bid a final farewell to the beloved cop-turned-singer.

The singer’s body has been placed at his native home, from where it will be taken to the nearby cremation ground in a short funeral procession around 11 am on Thursday.

The local administration is on high alert, making arrangements to accommodate the growing number of mourners arriving from across Punjab and neighbouring states, including Haryana and Rajasthan.

Police are managing security and overseeing barricades around the makeshift cremation ground at the Government School adjacent to the Jawanda residence.

The administration has also prepared a helipad in Sidhwan Bet block for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit.

Rajvir Jawanda’s family members, friends, and relatives gathered at the village on Wednesday evening when the singer’s body was brought home.

His mother, Paramjit Kaur, popularly known in the village as the sarpanch, is inconsolable. Her grief is compounded by the earlier loss of her husband, Karam Singh, an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Punjab Police, who passed away a few years ago.

Rajvir is survived by his widowed mother, wife, and two children.