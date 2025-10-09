DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Fans bid final farewell to Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda in Ludhiana village

Fans bid final farewell to Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda in Ludhiana village

Police tighten security around makeshift cremation ground at Govt School near Jawanda residence

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Jagraon, Updated At : 10:03 AM Oct 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda. PTI file
Advertisement

Fans of late Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, including well-known figures from the music industry and art lovers, have begun gathering at Kothe Pona village near Jagraon in Ludhiana district to bid a final farewell to the beloved cop-turned-singer.

Advertisement

The singer’s body has been placed at his native home, from where it will be taken to the nearby cremation ground in a short funeral procession around 11 am on Thursday.

Advertisement

The local administration is on high alert, making arrangements to accommodate the growing number of mourners arriving from across Punjab and neighbouring states, including Haryana and Rajasthan.

Advertisement

Police are managing security and overseeing barricades around the makeshift cremation ground at the Government School adjacent to the Jawanda residence.

The administration has also prepared a helipad in Sidhwan Bet block for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit.

Advertisement

Rajvir Jawanda’s family members, friends, and relatives gathered at the village on Wednesday evening when the singer’s body was brought home.

His mother, Paramjit Kaur, popularly known in the village as the sarpanch, is inconsolable. Her grief is compounded by the earlier loss of her husband, Karam Singh, an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Punjab Police, who passed away a few years ago.

Rajvir is survived by his widowed mother, wife, and two children.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts