Far from easing services, facility becomes source of harassment

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, April 11

The online portal started by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) for issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs) for properties located outside city limits has become a source of harassment and inconvenience for the general public.

Due to delay in the processing and issuing of NOCs, hundreds of applicants continue making rounds of the government offices concerned.

Until the end of last week, the GLADA office here had received 1,600 online applications for NOCs and only 572 had been issued, with more than a thousand pending, awaiting clearance from ATP (assistant town planner) of the GLADA, concerned tehsildar, sub-registrar or patwari.

While admitting that there could be some glitches in the online system evolved by the government for issuing NOCs, GLADA Additional Chief Administrator (ACS) Amarinder Malhi also attributed the delay to the human factor. He said as against four sanctioned posts of ATPs in GLADA here, only one had been appointed, that too with an additional charge.

“The ATP deployed at Ferozepur has been given additional charge here and he visits the Ludhiana office of GLADA for only three days in a week,” the ACS said.

He added that he had written to Chief Town Planner, Punjab, (on March 27) to appoint the sanctioned four ATPs to speed up the work of issuing NOCs.

Applicants, who are made to wait for NOCs for months altogether, complain that while work is being done online at the GLADA office, the rest of the process, like approval from Revenue officials, still has to be done manually and hence they have to visit these offices repeatedly.

A tehsildar posted here said reports from sub-registrar and patwari are sought manually, which is a time-consuming task and leads to delay.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Chaba told The Tribune that the matter had been brought to his notice by GLADA officials in a meeting recently. He said he was taking up the matter with the District Revenue Officer to find means to speed up the process for issuing NOCs.

“We intend to put in place a time-bound system for this purpose to cut down delay at any stage,” he added.

One official attending to work of sanctioned 4

GLADA Additional Chief Administrator Amarinder Malhi said as against four sanctioned posts of Assistant Town Planners in GLADA here, only one has been appointed, that too with an additional charge. “The ATP deployed at Ferozepur has been given additional charge and he visits the Ludhiana office of GLADA for only three days in a week,” he added.