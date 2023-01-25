Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Students of classes X and XII were bid adieu during a farewell ceremony at Ryan International School, Jamalpur, on January 24. The outgoing batch received the blessings of their mentors in the function held at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan. Managing Director Grace Pinto presided over the function and extended her best wishes to all students.

Basant Panchami celebrations

Students of Spring Dale Public School celebrated Basant Panchami with fervour and enthusiasm. The day was dedicated to Goddess Saraswati by paying obeisance at her lotus feet. The tiny tots of the kindergarten section arrived in yellow attires and took part in the traditional ritual of writing alphabets on sand. School chairperson Avinash Kaur Walia congratulated the students on the occasion.