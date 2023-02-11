Tribune News Service

Sahnewal: A farewell party was organised at Sacred Heart Convent School (SHCS), to bid adieu to the outgoing batch of students. School director Fr Roby Kolenchery, principal Sr Sherin Thomas, Sr Lissia, Sr Rani Paul and Dr Lobo were present on the occasion. Amritpal Kaur Chahal and Abhishek Singh were adjudged as Ms And Mr SHCS, respectively. Diya Kapil and Jaskaran Singh Jhajj were declared runners-up.

Youth parliament

Ludhiana: A Youth Parliament session was organised for the students of classes IX and XI at BCM School in which the students enacted parliamentary proceedings. The session was held to enable students to understand the functioning of parliamentary institutions. The assemblage deputed 55 debaters to address issues such as ‘Women Reservation Act, 2010’ and ‘The convention against torture and other cruel treatments’. School principal Anuja Kaushal appreciated the efforts of participants.

Annual Day celebrations

DAV School, Pakhowal Road, organised its annual say celebrations titled ‘Azaadi ka Mahautsav’ for students of Class IV. Charul Chowdhary, principal, Cherry Lane Play School, was the chief guest on the occasion. The event was inaugurated by school principal Satwant Kaur Bhullar and Charul Chowdhary. Bhullar appreciated the efforts of students for the successful execution of the programme.

Rangoli-making competition

Prof Manoj Arora of SAVJC Ludhiana has been awarded by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, for winning the first position at state-level rangoli-making competition titled 'Unity in creativity'. College principal congratulated Prof Arora on his achievement.

Kavi Sammelan

A national-level ‘Kavi Sammelan’ and ‘Geet Sangeet’ programme was organised by the Post Graduate Hindi Department of Satish Chandra Dhawan Government College, Ludhiana, on Friday. The kavi sammelan was based on the theme ‘Basant aayo re’. Poets from other cities also performed on the occasion. College principal in-charge Prof Gursharan Jit Singh Sandhu welcomed all guests and poets at the event. Professor of the department, Dr Saurabh Kumar, expressed thanks to the dignitaries and creators.

Khelo India Youth Games

Tanishtha Tokas, a student of BA 1st year, at Ramgarhia Girls College won a gold medal in the Khelo India Youth Games held at Bhopal. She won the medal in 52 kg weight category for Judo. Her coach Tilak Ram expressed joy at her performance. Officiating principal of the college, Prof Jaspaul Kaur, appreciated Tokas for her impeccable performance and her more success in the coming years.

Graduation ceremony

Spring Dale Public School held a graduation ceremony for its students. The pupils were given certificates and degrees to motivate them to work harder. On the occasion, students of the kindergarten section graduated to the primary Section. School chairperson Avinash Kaur Walia motivated students to do well in the approaching exams.

National Deworming Day

Sacred Heart Convent School, Sector-39, Urban Estate, observed ‘The National De-worming Day 2023’ on February 10. A team of specialists visited the school on the occasion and addressed students during the morning assembly. They made them aware about the importance of deworming. Worms are parasites that can have serious effect on the health of children and can contribute to anemia, malnourishment, and impaired mental and physical development. School Principal Rev Sr Crispin thanked the doctors for apprising children of the objective of the day.

Salvo Shooters Cup

Ishpeet Singh, a student of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, has succeeded in winning a bronze medal in the inter-state shooting event held recently. He is a student of Class XI and won the medal in the youth category of the Salvo Shooters Cup held in Chandigarh. School principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich congratulated him on the achievement and wished him more success in the future.