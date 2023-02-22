Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Anand Isher Senior Secondary Public School, Chhapar, bid adieu to outgoing students of Class XII at a farewell party. School director K Singh, administrator Jagbir Kaur Grewal and principal Nishant Garg were the guests on the occasion. Mementos were presented to students by principal Nishant Garg at the event. The principal exhorted students to give their best in their lives ahead. A cake was also cut by the director later.

Class presentation

A class presentation based on the theme ‘Balance and stability’ was organised at BCM School, Pakhowal Road, Basant City, for students of Classes III to V. Students performed in rhythmic yoga, a mime based on the side effects of mobile overuse, classical and hip hop dance and PPT presentations. School principal JP Singh appreciated the efforts of students.

Capacity-building programme

A two-day CBSE Capacity Building programme for adolescence education, under the guidance of Center of Excellence (CoE), was organised for teachers at Jesus’ Sacred Heart School. School principal Kirti Sharma welcomed the speakers on behalf of the school management. Resource person Sonia Verma informed the participants about the sensitive aspects of a teenager’s life by highlighting the emotional aspects, problems with parents, psychological problems and other issues. The workshop was attended by 60 teachers from various CBSE schools of the region.

International Mother Language Day

Students of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, celebrated International Mother Language Day on Tuesday. Students from various classes recited poems and delivered speeches on their mother tongue. They made the point that linguistic freedom is very essential for an individual.