Farewell party at college

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The students of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College organised a farewell party ‘SAYONARA 2023’. The function started by offering prayers and lightening of the lamp by the college managing committee and principal. Events such as dances, songs and bhangra were showcased. The title of ‘Ms Farewell’ went to Jaspreet while Jatin Sobti was declared ‘Mr Farewell’.

India’s G20 presidency celebrated

India’s presidency of G20 was celebrated through a poster-making competition in BVM Sector 39. As many as 31 participants from 16 schools of the district participated in it. The celebrations started with lamp lighting ceremony performed by KC Maini, president of the BVM trust. Cultural programmes were showcased on the occasion. Principal Upasna Modgil expressed her gratitude to the guests and members of the BVM Trust.

School welcomes Khalsa March

Nankana Sahib Public School welcomed the Khalsa Fateh March on Thursday, dedicated to the 300th birth anniversary of Jassa Singh Ramgarhia. The march had started from Delhi on April 20 and passed through various parts of the state, before reaching at Alamgir village on April 26. In the city the march was led by Hira Singh Gabria, former Cabinet Minister. The management, staff and students welcomed the march under the leadership of director Nankana Sahib Education Trust Inderpal Singh and principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich. On the occasion Dr Sehajpal Singh, principal of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College and Sarabjit Kaur, principal of Guru Nanak Dev Polytechnic were present. The march will conclude at Akal Takhat on May 4. It is being organised by the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee in association with Singh Sabha societies.